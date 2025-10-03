Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Lincoln HS, of Jersey City, 48-12 for its third straight victory to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and he passed for 49 yards on two of five attempts to lead the Bengals. BHS junior running back Michael Mickens scored on a punt return and ran for another TD. Tejada scored on 1-yard run in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

Mickens returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to inrease the lead to 13-0.

Junior running back Aiden Ruiz scored on a 35-yard run and sophomore Joseph Hatton kicked the extra point to make it 20-0. Tejada scored on a 45-yard and Hatton kicked the extra point for a 27-0. Lincoln scored two touchdowns on pass plays to cut it to 27-12 at the half.

In the third quarter, Mickens had a 28-yard TD run, Tejada scored on a 35-yard run and sophomore Andrez Valencia returned an intercepion 24 yards for a TD to close out the scoring. Hatton kicked all three extra-points.

Mickens had one catch for 25 yards and junior running back Aaron Varner had one catch for 24 yards. Junior Tayler Guerrero had four rushes for 28 yards.

Junior lineman Makai Douglas had five tackles (four for loss) and one assisted tackle, junior lineman Mekhi Wilson had five tackles (one for loss), junior lineman Breakthrough Onyechere had three tackles (one for loss) and one assisted tackle, and senior linebacker Joel Rivera had two tackles, three assisted tackles and one sack to lead the Bengals’ defense.

Bloomfield will visit undefeated East Orange Campus on Friday, Oct. 3, at Paul Robeson Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Super Essex Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

East Orange is 4-0 with four shutouts, outsourcing its opponents 152-0.

This is the Bengals’ best start to the season since going 5-0 in 2016. They

have surpassed last year’s total of three wins. The last time they won three

games in a row was in 2023 in the final three games of that season.

Bloomfield results and schedule:

Aug. 28: win, vs. Central, 26-20 (OT)

Sept. 5: loss, at Nutley, 21-14

Sept. 13: win, at Montclair, 46-21

Sept. 19: win, vs. Barringer, 27-6

Sept. 26: win, vs. Lincoln, 48-12

Oct. 3: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. West Orange, 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

