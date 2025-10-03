October 3, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row Farad Green Jr.

West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row

October 1, 2025
Belleville HS football team wins four straight to start year FOOT-BEL303

Belleville HS football team wins four straight to start year

October 2, 2025
Nutley HS girls tennis team is thriving this season G-TENNIS-NHS4

Nutley HS girls tennis team is thriving this season

October 1, 2025
Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia FOOT-CHSvIRV59-C

Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

October 1, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-BHSvBar9410

BHS football team wins second straight game

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 65
B-SOCCER-BHSvMIL7916

BHS boys soccer team downs Pascack Hills

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 53
Yogi-Headshot

Yogi Berra fans smash record for largest ‘Game of Catch’ ever

Editor September 22, 2025 139
G-VOLLEY-BHSvPayne2WEB

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team moves to 4-1 on the season

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 217
FOOT-BHSvMont4

Bloomfield HS football team rolls past Montclair

Joe Ragozzino September 18, 2025 226
G-HOOPS-BLM-Cannon

Grace Cannon named new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2025 431

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row FOOT-BHSvLincoln5 1

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row

October 1, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Delbarton LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Delbarton

October 1, 2025
West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row Farad Green Jr. 3

West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row

October 1, 2025
Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team 2025 Girls varsity soccer vs Livingston HS at Van Brunt Field 4

Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team

October 3, 2025

You may have missed

FOOT-BHSvLincoln5

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 1
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Delbarton

Jeff Goldberg October 1, 2025 3
Farad Green Jr.

West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 4
2025 Girls varsity soccer vs Livingston HS at Van Brunt Field

Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team

Steve Tober October 3, 2025 5