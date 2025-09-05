Bloomfield HS football team defeats Newark Central in the season-opener

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS football team defeats Newark Central in the season-opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team kicked off the season in thrilling fashion on Aug. 28, as the Bengals defeated Newark Central, 26-20, in overtime at Foley Field.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run to lift the Bengals.

Tejada opened the scoring on a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter to give BHS a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Newark Central answered on a 61-yard TD pass to tie it 6-6. But the Bengals regained control, as Tejada scored on runs of 1 yard and 4 yards for a 20-6 halftime lead. Tejada hit junior Alexander Noelvil for the two-point conversion on the latter score. 

Central tied the game with a 6-yard TD pass in the third quarter, followed by the two-point pass, and a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The two-point pass was unsuccessful.
The Bengals will visit Nutley on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Nutley won its season-opener with a 32-27 road win over River Dell on Aug. 28.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Central (Aug. 28 at Foley Field)

  

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Newark Central in the season-opener added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →