Bloomfield HS football team defeats Newark Central in the season-opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team kicked off the season in thrilling fashion on Aug. 28, as the Bengals defeated Newark Central, 26-20, in overtime at Foley Field.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run to lift the Bengals.

Tejada opened the scoring on a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter to give BHS a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Newark Central answered on a 61-yard TD pass to tie it 6-6. But the Bengals regained control, as Tejada scored on runs of 1 yard and 4 yards for a 20-6 halftime lead. Tejada hit junior Alexander Noelvil for the two-point conversion on the latter score.

Central tied the game with a 6-yard TD pass in the third quarter, followed by the two-point pass, and a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The two-point pass was unsuccessful.

The Bengals will visit Nutley on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Nutley won its season-opener with a 32-27 road win over River Dell on Aug. 28.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Central (Aug. 28 at Foley Field)