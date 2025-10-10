Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The bad news is the Bloomfield High School football team lost to East Orange Campus 34-6. The good news is the Bengals were the first opponent to score on EOC this season.

Junior running back Tayler Guerrero ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Bengals, cutting the deficit to 13-6, during the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division on Friday, Oct. 3, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

Bloomfield had its three-game winning streak end to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the division. The EOC Jaguars improved to 5-0. They had posted four straight shutouts to start this season and five overall, dating back to last season’s Thanksgiving Day home win over Barringer.

The Bengals will visit Paterson Kennedy on Friday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Hinchcliffe Stadium. Kennedy is 0-4 with all shutout losses.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. East Orange Campus

