October 10, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 8, 2025
West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

October 8, 2025
Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

October 9, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 143
G-VOLLEY-BHSvNHS2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 0
LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team ties J.P. Stevens; BHS girls soccer team posts victories

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 65
FOOT-BHSvLincoln5

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 60
FOOT-BHSvBar9410

BHS football team wins second straight game

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 97
B-SOCCER-BHSvMIL7916

BHS boys soccer team downs Pascack Hills

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 89

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate LOGO-Glen-Ridge 1

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

October 8, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-BHSvEO3 2

Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 8, 2025
Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3 CROSS-GOA 09.30 1 3

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2 4

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 8, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Elktoberfest46-C

Photo Gallery: Elks Club celebrates Elktoberfest

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 3
OBIT-PHOTO-Nancy-Vogel-285x370.webp

Nancy Vogel

Obituaries Editor October 10, 2025 1
EO-Pink Orange44-C

Photo Gallery: Pink is the color in the Oranges

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 3
WO-Fire House9-C

Photo Gallery: West Orange Fire Department holds Open House

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 2