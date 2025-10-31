This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team is getting ready for the state sectional playoffs.

The sixth-seeded Bengals will visit third-seeded East Orange Campus (7-1 overall record) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The Bengals are looking to avenge a 34-6 loss at East Orange Campus in Week 5 back on Oct. 3 in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

Bloomfield lost to West Orange 46-0 on Friday, Oct. 24, at Foley Field in the final regular-season game to move to a 5-4 record. West Orange – the top seed in North 1, Group 5 – improved to 7-2 and clinched the divisional title for the third straight season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

