Bloomfield HS football team gears up for road game vs. Montclair

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team, coming off a 21-14 loss at Nutley High School, will visit Montclair on Sept. 13 at Woodman Field in Montclair. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

The Bengals moved to 1-1 after the loss to Nutley on Sept. 5. Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries to lead the Bengals.

Bloomfield took a 7-0 in the second quarter after junior Ayden Ruiz scored on a 3-yard run. Nutley scored the next three touchdowns in the second half.

Sophomore Zhamir Scott had a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it a seven-point game. Bloomfield later marched into Nutley 10-yard line, but the drive stalled. Scott finished with 77 yards on six carries.

Nutley improved to 2-0.

The Bengals and Montclair (0-2) played in one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day series in the state. The last time the teams played on Thanksgiving was in 2017. The last time Bloomfield defeated Montclair was on Thanksgiving eve in 2015 at Foley Field in Bloomfield. The teams did not play each other in 2022 and 2023.

Bengals first-year defensive coordinator Jermain Johnson, a 1991 BHS graduate, served as the Montclair head coach for three seasons from 2022-24.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon