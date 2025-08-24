Bloomfield HS football team gears up for the season

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team has been practicing hard in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Newark Central at Bloomfield’s Foley Field at 6 p.m.

Carter is entering his 35th year as the Bengals head coach.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon (team photo and cheerleaders)

Photos gallery by Joe Ragozzino: The Bengals hosted a scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 18, at Foley Field against Verona, Passaic and Irvington.