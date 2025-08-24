Bloomfield HS football team gears up for the season

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS football team gears up for the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

2025 Bloomfield HS football team
2025 Bloomfield High School cheerleaders

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team has been practicing hard in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Carter, will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Newark Central at Bloomfield’s Foley Field at 6 p.m.

Carter is entering his 35th year as the Bengals head coach.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon (team photo and cheerleaders)

Photos gallery by Joe Ragozzino: The Bengals hosted a scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 18, at Foley Field against Verona, Passaic and Irvington.

  

Bloomfield HS football team gears up for the season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →