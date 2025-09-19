Bloomfield HS football team rolls past Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team put up a dazzling offensive performance in defeating Montclair High School 46-21 on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Woodman Field in Montclair in a Super Essex Conference—Freedom Red Division game.

BHS senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada ignited the Bengals with five touchdown runs, while junior Tayler Guerrero also contributed with a pick-6 and a TD run.

After Montclair took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard pass from Samad Jiles to Jesiah Godfrey-Pelham, the Bengals responded later in the quarter, as Tejada scored on a 1-yard run, followed by sophomore Joseph Hatton’s kick to tie it 7-7.

Guerrero intercepted a Montclair pass and returned it 23 yards for a TD in the second quarter, and Hatton kicked the extra point, to give the Bengals a 14-7 halftime lead.

Tejada scored the lone TD in the third quarter on a 15-yard run to make it 20-7. The point-after kick was unsuccessful.

The fourth quarter saw plenty of offensive fireworks. Montclair scored on a 3-yard pass from Jake Martin to Gabriel Gil to cut it to 20-14.

But Tejada scored two straight TDs on runs of 51 yards and 1 yard. The two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful after the 51-yard TD and Hatton kicked the point-after kick after the 1-yard score to increase the Bengals’ lead to 33-14.

Jiles hit Gil on a 40-yard TD pass to draw Montclair within 33-21. But the Bengals iced the game, as Tejada ran for a 65-yard TD, followed by Hatton’s extra-point kick, and Guerrero scored on a 17-yard run, followed by the unsuccessful extra-point kick.

The Bengals will host Barringer High School, of Newark, on Friday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in divisional action.

Barringer is 0-2.

BHS notable stats

Jeremy Tejada: 18 carries for 223 yards.1-for-4 passing for 4 yards. 1 kickoff return for 22 yards.

Aaron Varner: 4 carries for 65 yards (long of 23 yards).

Aiden Ruiz: 9 carries for 50 yards, (long of 15 yards).

Tayler Guerrero: 8 carries for 64 yards (long fo 17 yards).

Brian Heredia: 1 carry for 3 yars.

Bloomfield rushed for 405 total yards..

Defense:

Guerrero and Makai Douglas led in tackles with sevena apiece.

Notes – The 46 points scored by Bloomfield are the most against Montclair since a 53-0 triumph in 1933.

Jermain Johnson, a 1991 BHS graduate, is in his first season as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator. He was the head coach for Montclair for the past three seasons.

BHS head coach Mike Carter was selected as the SFC Coach of the Week.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

