Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sophomore Isabella Bernhard scored two goals and added one assist to lead the 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over No. 22 seed Irvington in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Irvington Park.

Junior Madelyn Laino, sophomore Sophia Orellano, freshman Victoria Stec and sophomore Hailey Pityinger each had one goal. Junior Sophie Ruiz collected two assists, and junior Inez Brewster and senior Cayla Laviola each had one assist.

BHS defeated Irvington 6-0 in the season-opener on Sept. 3 at home.

The Bengals lost at No. 6 seed West Essex 2-0 in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to move to a 10-6 record on the season.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Glen Ridge 1-0 in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at Brookdale Park Stadium in Bloomfield. Sophomore Lily Reilly scored on an assist from Brewster in the second half. Junior goalie Natalia Mosquera made eight saves for the shutout. It was the first win over Glen Ridge in more than 15 years.

