BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Brookdale Park Stadium in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.
Isabella Bernhard scored on an assist from fellow sophomore Sophia Orellana. The loss ended the Bengals’ three-game winning streak and moved their record to 8-5 on the season.
Bloomfield will host Cedar Grove on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and host West Essex on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
Bloomfield vs. MKA (Oct. 9)