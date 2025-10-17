This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Brookdale Park Stadium in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Isabella Bernhard scored on an assist from fellow sophomore Sophia Orellana. The loss ended the Bengals’ three-game winning streak and moved their record to 8-5 on the season.

Bloomfield will host Cedar Grove on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and host West Essex on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. MKA (Oct. 9)

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry