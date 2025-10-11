Bloomfield HS girls soccer tops East Side for third straight victory

Isabella Bernhard, No. 9 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Isabella Rose Alves, No. 20 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon. Cassandra Rojas, No. 12 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon. Lily Reilly, No. 21 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon. Sophie Ruiz, No. 6 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon. Madelyn Laino, No. 8 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon. Samira Bastidas, No. 7 Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2. Photo by Jerry Simon.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side 2-1 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield on Thursday, Oct. 2, to extend its winning streak to three games and improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division on the season.

Lily Reilly scored on an assist from fellow sophomore Hailey Pityinger, and Julia Miller scored on an assist from fellow sophomore Isabela Bernhard.

Bloomfield will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9, and host Glen Ridge on Monday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., both at Brookdale Park Stadium in SEC crossover divisional games.

Bloomfield vs. East Side

