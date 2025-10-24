BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 23 seed Orange 28-26 and 25-18 at home in the preliminary round on Saturday, Oct. 18, and upset No. 7 Montclair 25-17, 25-22 in the first round in Montclair on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals, who improved to 16-5 overall, were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 seed Livingston and No. 6 seed West Orange in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 27, hosted by Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. The final is Wednesday, Oct. 29, hosted by Livingston.

In the win over Orange, junior River Estrada had 16 kills and four digs, junior Dayvin Bixel-Burman had 11 digs and junior Grace Belmonte had 23 assists. Sophomore Naomi Santana had eight kills, senior Anaiis Bejas had five digs and senior Olanma Kal had four kills for the Bengals.

In the win over Montclair, sophomore Chideha Osondu had eight kills; Bixel-Burman had 11 digs; Belmonte had nine assists and five digs; and Estrada had six kills, six assists and five digs.

In the earlier action, the Bengals gave a strong effort, but lost at Bridgewater-Raritan in four sets 25-16, 22-25, 25-7 and 29-27. The Bengals had their six-match winning streak end. Osondu had 14 kills and nine digs, Bixel-Burman posted 19 digs, Belmonte collected 25 assists and nine digs, Estrada had nine kills and five digs and Bejasa recorded seven digs. Bridgewater-Raritan improved to 18-3.

The Bengals then lost to West Essex 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 at West Essex in North Caldwell on Oct. 20 and lost at Livingston 25-9, 25-18 on Oct. 21 in Super Essex Conference action.

