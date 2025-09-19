Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team moves to 4-1 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Payne Tech 25-18, 25-10 on Monday, Sept. 8, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Bengals won two of the next three matches to move to 4-1. They defeated Science Park 23-25, 251-7, 25-20 on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Newark; lost at Union Catholic 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, on Sept. 11; and defeated Cedar Grove 25-15, 25-19 on Sept. 15.

Here are upcoming matches:

Sept. 19.: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

