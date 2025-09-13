Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team rallies past Glen Ridge to begin season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team won a thrilling three-game match over Glen Ridge in the season-opener on Sept. 4 at BHS. After dropping the first set 25-22, the Bengals won the next two sets, 25-18 and 27-25.

Junior River Estrada had seven kills, two digs and one block; sophomore Chideha Osondu had seven kills and six digs; junior Grace Belmonte posted three kills, 11 digs and 11 assists; junior Teagan Weber had six assists and two digs; junior Dayvin Bixel-Burman recorded 12 digs and three assists; senior Olanma Kalu added three kills, two blocks and one dig; and junior Roselyn Coronel had three kills to lead the Bengals.

Bloomfield defeated Payne Tech 25-18, 25-10 at home on Sept. 8 to move to 2-0.

Upcoming matches:

Sept. 15: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: Irvington, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge, Sept. 4