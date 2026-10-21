Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary

BLOOMFIELD — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 21 seed Payne Tech and upset No. 5 seed Millburn to advance to the Essex County Tournament quarterfinal round.

The Bengals defeated Payne Tech 25-19, 25-12 in the preliminary round on Friday, Oct. 16, at BHS.

The following are the BHS leaders in the win: Junior Janelle Epitime had five kills. Senior Grace Belmonte had seven assists. Junior Chideha Osondu had nine kills and three digs. Junior Naomi Santana had five kills. Sophomore Mackenzie Bixel-Burman had 11 assists.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit No. 5 seed Millburn in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Bengals upset No. 5 seed Millburn 25-19, 25-12 in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Millburn. Senior Dayvin Bixel-Burman had 11 digs and four assists, freshman Rowena Crovelli notched nine kills, Belmonte collected six assists, Mackenzie Bixel-Birman had 18 assists and seven digs, and Osondu had nine kills and 12 digs to power the Bengals, who improved to a 10-12 record on the season.

Bloomfield will visit No. 4 seed Livingston in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Oct. 23. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Verona or No. 8 seed West Orange in the semifinal round, hosted by Bloomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The championship match will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, hosted by Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell at 6 p.m.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Nutley 25-17, 25-22 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Nutley. The following players led the way for BHS: Bixel-Burman had 10 digs and five assists. Belmonte had five digs and six assists. Osondu posted 10 kills. Mackenzie Bixel-Burman had 10 assists and nine digs.

BHS lost to Governor Livingston High School (Berkeley Heights) 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 15 at GL.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

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