October 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title CROSS-WO SEC champs1

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title

October 20, 2026 1
East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime FOOT-EOvIHS35

East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime

October 20, 2026 16
East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball team clinches Super Essex Conference divisional title G-VOLLEY-EO SEC champs

East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball team clinches Super Essex Conference divisional title

October 20, 2026 14
Nutley HS football team defeats Montclair 35-6 for second win in a row LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football team defeats Montclair 35-6 for second win in a row

October 17, 2026 62

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title CROSS-WO SEC champs1 1

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title

October 20, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary Dayvin Bixel-Burman. Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary

October 21, 2026 11
East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime FOOT-EOvIHS35 3

East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime

October 20, 2026 16
East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball team clinches Super Essex Conference divisional title G-VOLLEY-EO SEC champs 4

East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball team clinches Super Essex Conference divisional title

October 20, 2026 14

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