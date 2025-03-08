Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams excel at SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed solid performances at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

The boys team took third place overall with 45 points and the girls team took fourth place overall with 33 points. The following are the BHS’ top-six results:

Boys

Senior Victor Carthell took first place in 7.80 and junior Jeremy Tejada took third place in 7.97 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Junior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took first place at 6-0 and senior Demond Comer took fourth place at 5-10 in the high jump.

The distance medley team took second place. The runners were sophomore Jake Pekar, juniors Russel Forgett and Jon Zeqa, and senior Jabari Murray.

Sophomore Joelle Urdanivia took third place at 43-9.25 and senior Ukoha Kalu took sixth place at 42-1.25 in the shot put.

Senior Alexander Travers took third place in the 400-meter dash in 23.24.

Senior Bryant Gordon placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:42.35.

The sprint medley relay team took third place in 4:03.87. The runners were sophomore Michael Mickens, junior Matthew Merchan and seniors Jamali Campbell and Murray. The 4×400-meter relay team of Mickens, Carthell, Gordon and senior Jabari Murray took sixth place in 3:35.48.

Girls

Senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took first place in 8.44 seconds and sophomore Alana Dennis took second place in 8.49 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Junior Emily Brodowski took second place in the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 5 minutes, 06.33 seconds. The runners were freshmen Julia Garguilo and Emilia Salud, sophomore Katelyn Estevez and senior Aaliyay Hammond.

Junior Thalia Bell took third place in the shot put at 37-3.5 inches.

Freshman Oona Nance took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:41.07.