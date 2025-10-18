Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Shane Fernandez, a senior lineman for the Bloomfield High School football team, is one of several nominees for the 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, for Week 5.

Fernandez is a two-sport captain who has distinguished himself as both a leader on the field and a servant in his community. As captain of the football and track teams, Fernandez is known for his energy, positivity and ability to unite his teammates in any situation. He balances athletics with strong academics, maintaining a 3.4 GPA, while consistently earning High Honor Roll recognition. Off the field, he is deeply committed to service, volunteering to clean parks, distribute food and support students with special needs as a Unified Sports partner and Special Olympics advocate.

After losing his father in high school, Fernandez has played every down in his honor, showing resilience and strength through adversity. His character, compassion and leadership make him a role model admired by teammates, coaches and his community alike.

The voting period is now open for Week 5 nominees and will be live until 10/19. To vote, go to https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote.

The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season.

Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Football

