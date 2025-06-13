Bloomfield HS senior Alexander Travers gives good effort at state track Meet of Champs

Bloomfield senior Alexander Travers beams after winning the 400-meter hurdles at the Essex County Championships on May 8.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior track standout Alexander Travers gave a good effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on Wednesday, June 4.

Travers competed in the boys 400-meter hurdles, placing 17th in a time of 56.83. He was the lone BHS athlete who competed at the meet, which consisted of the top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in all the group meets combined from May 30-31.

Travers had a great season. At the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on May 2, he won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.39 and took third place in the 400-meter dash in 52.75, to help the BHS boys team win the team title.

Travers also won the 400-meter hurdles at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium on May 8 and 12, as the Bengals  won the team title for the first time since 2001.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Livingston, May 16-17, Travers took third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.88. He advanced to the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, placing 11th in 55.15.

