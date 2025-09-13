Bloomfield HS girls soccer team dominates to kick off the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team kicked off the season in dominant fashion, as the Bengals defeated Irvington High School 6-0 on Sept. 3 at Brookdale Stadium in Bloomfield.

Freshman Samira Bastidas scored two goals. Sophomore Lily Reilly had one goal and one assist. Bloomfield received one goal apiece from freshman Victoria Stec and junior Inez Brewster. Senior Madison Bernhard posted two assists and senior Sophia Harvey had one assist. Junior Natalia Mosquera made one save for the shutout.

The Bengals then defeated Science Park High School 4-0 on Sept. 5 at Brookdale Park. Stec had four goals and one assist; sophomore Isabella Bernhard and junior Madelyn Laino each had a goal; and senior Isabella Rose Alves, sophomore Amelia Martinez and Bastidas each had an assist. Mosquera made one save for the shutout.

The Bengals lost to Kearny High School 1-0 on Sept. 6 at Kearny to move to 2-1 on the season.

Upcoming games:

Sept. 11: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon