Bloomfield HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First Team

Teagan Weber, sophomore outfielder.

Second Team

Emma Freid, senior first baseman.

Giovia Deputato, senior catcher.

Honorable Mention

Emily Olsen, senior second baseman.

Samantha Ramos, junior third baseman.

The Bengals this season finished with a 12-12 record.

Weber had a strong year offensively. She batted .521 with 38 hits, including nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 33 runs scored and 15 RBI. She and senior Madison Simone were the top two pitchers for the team. Weber pitched 63 innings, striking out 51. Simone pitched 71 ⅓ innings with 78 strikeouts.

Freid batted .433 with 29 hits, including four doubles, 22 runs scored and 13 RBI. Deputato had a .353 batting average with 24 hits, including 11 doubles, two triples, 19 runs scored and 24 RBI.

Olsen batted .364 with 24 hits, including two doubles, one home run, 13 runs scored and 19 RBI. Ramos had a .355 batting average with 22 hits, including six doubles, one triple, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon