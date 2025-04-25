Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Kearny

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Samantha Ramos went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs; and senior Giovia Deputato had a double and four RBI to lead the Bloomfield High School softball team to a 10-5 win over Kearny on Thursday, April 17 at Clarks Pond South.

Sophomore Alyssa Haag went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, an RBI and a run. Senior Isabella Bille, sophomore Teagan Weber and senior Mia Benker each had a single and an RBI. Weber went the distance, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts for the win.

The Bengals improved their record to 3-5 on the season.

In previous action, the Bengals lost at West Essex, 10-0, on Monday, April 14, at North Caldwel; and lost at Nutley, 10-0, on Wednesday, April 16.

The following are upcoming games:

April 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 26: at West Orange, 10 a.m.

April 28: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 1: East Side, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Kearny (April 17)