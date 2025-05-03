Bloomfield HS softball team enjoys wins during the week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team had a busy week, splitting four games.

The Bengals defeated Dunellen, 14-2, at Clarks Pond South on Monday, April 21. Senior Madison Simone went 2-for-3 with three RBI; senior Emma Freid went 2-for-2 with an RBI; senior Emily Olsen had a single and drove in two runs; and junior Samantha Ramos had two RBI. Freid, sophomore Natalie Mosquera and sophomore Teagan Weber each scored two runs. Simone struck out nine for the win.

The Bengals lost to Glen Ridge, 12-6, on Wednesday, April 23, at Glenfield Park in Montclair. Weber had two singles, two runs and an RBI; Olsen had two singles and an RBI; and senior Giovia Deputato had a double and two RBI.

BHS lost to Montclair, 9-3, on Friday, April 25, at Clarks Pond South. Olsen had two singles and two RBI and Freid went 3-for-3 with three singles. Deputato had two singles and an RBI.

Weber had a double and a triple.

The Bengals bounced back with a 15-3 win at West Orange on Saturday, April 26, to improve to a 5-7 record on the season. Freid had three singles, a walk, an RBI and four runs; Olsen went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs; sophomore Alyssa Haag went 3-for-4 with a double, six RBI and two runs; Deputato and Ramos each had a walk and an RBI; Simone went 2-for-3 with two singles; and senior Mia Benkert had a single, a walk and an RBI. Simone allowed three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in a five-inning complete game. West Orange moved to 10-3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon