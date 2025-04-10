Bloomfield HS softball team has good mix, looks to improve during the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team, under third-year head coach Rich Adams, has a solid group of returners and newcomers.

The leading returners are sophomores Teagan Weber and Alyssa Haag.

Other returners are senior captain Emma Freid and seniors Giovia Deputato, Emily Olsen, Madison Simone and Julianna Gonzalez.

The Bengals also have senior Mia Benkert back at shortstop after she missed all of last season with an injury. Adams said Benkert is a “huge addition in the field” to the team.

“We graduated a lot of seniors last year, but these returning players and some new faces, like freshman Gabriella Bartley and junior Sam Ramos, have done a good job in the preseason filling those spots.”

Bloomfield hopes to improve during the season. The Bengals lost to Columbia, Glen Ridge and Demarest to start the season.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit Belleville on Wednesday, April 9, after press time. The following are upcoming games: