BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team lost at seventh-seeded West Orange, 13-3, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 29.

Senior Emma Freid had two singles; and junior Samantha Ramos, freshman Gabrielle Bartley and senior Madison Simone each had a single and an RBI for the Bengals, who finished the season with a 12-12 record.