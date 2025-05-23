Bloomfield HS softball team notches wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Millburn and North Bergen in consecutive games.

The Bengals defeated Millburn, 8-1, on Thursday, May 15, at Millburn. Sophomore Teagan Weber went 3-for-4 with an RBI and she tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks. Senior Emma Freid went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, freshman Gabriella Bartley went 1-for-3 with one RBI, senior Mia Benkert had a single and one RBI, and senior Madison Simone had one RBI.

BHS defeated North Bergen, 9-1, Friday, May 16, at Clarks Pond South.

The Bengals then lost to Verona, 7-5, in eight innings on Saturday, May 17, at Clarks Pond South. Senior Giovia Deputato went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Freid went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, sophomore Alyssa Haag had a single and an RBI, and junior Samantha Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double. The Bengals moved to an 11-11 record.

In previous action, the Bengals lost to Nutley, 11-8, on Monday, May 12, at Clarks Pond South. Benkert went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double, senior Emily Olsen went 1-for-3 with two RBI, Simone had a double and one RBI, and Haag had one RBI.

Bloomfield will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Wednesday, May 28. The seeding was scheduled to be announced this week.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Nutley (May 12), North Bergen (May 16) and Verona (May 17)