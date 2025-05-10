Bloomfield HS softball team posts big win

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Newark East Side, 15-1, on Thursday, May 1, at Clarks Pond South in a divisional game. Freshman Gabriella Bartley went 4-for-4 with two RBI; senior Isabella Bille went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI; senior Destiny Lopez went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI; freshman Daniela Bustamante had a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs; and freshman Julia Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI. Bille pitched a five-inning, three-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk.

BHS, seeded 11th, lost at No. 6 seed West Essex, 4-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 2, in North Caldwell to move to a 7-9 record on the season. Senior Julianna Gonzalez had a single and an RBI and senior Giovia Deputato had a double.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost at Verona, 14-8, on Tuesday, April 29, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Sophomore Teagan Weber went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs; senior Emma Freid went 2-for-4 with three RBI; Deputato went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run; junior Samantha Ramos went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run; and senior Madison Simone went 2-for-2 with a walk.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

.