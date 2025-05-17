Bloomfield HS softball team rolls to victories

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS softball team rolls to victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Newark Academy and Hoboken in consecutive games to improve to a 9-9 record on the season.

Sophomore Teagan Weber had three hits with a solo home run and senior Giovia Deputato had three hits with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Bengals to a 13-6 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, May 6, at Clarks Pond South.

Seniors Emily Olsen and Julianna Gonzalez each had a single, a double and two RBI; senior Emma Fried had two singles and an RBI; senior Mia Benkert had a single, a double and an RBI. and freshman Gabriella Bartley had a single, a triple and two RBI. Senior Madison Simone struck out 10 for the win.

Bloomfield defeated Hoboken, 12-8, on Saturday, May 10, at Clarks Pond South. Weber went 4-for-4 with a triple; Olsen went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI; senior Isabella Billie had two doubles and four RBI; and Freid and Benkert each had an RBI.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Academy (May 6) and Hoboken (May 10)

  

Bloomfield HS softball team rolls to victories added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →