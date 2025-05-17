Bloomfield HS softball team rolls to victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Newark Academy and Hoboken in consecutive games to improve to a 9-9 record on the season.

Sophomore Teagan Weber had three hits with a solo home run and senior Giovia Deputato had three hits with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Bengals to a 13-6 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, May 6, at Clarks Pond South.

Seniors Emily Olsen and Julianna Gonzalez each had a single, a double and two RBI; senior Emma Fried had two singles and an RBI; senior Mia Benkert had a single, a double and an RBI. and freshman Gabriella Bartley had a single, a triple and two RBI. Senior Madison Simone struck out 10 for the win.

Bloomfield defeated Hoboken, 12-8, on Saturday, May 10, at Clarks Pond South. Weber went 4-for-4 with a triple; Olsen went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI; senior Isabella Billie had two doubles and four RBI; and Freid and Benkert each had an RBI.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Academy (May 6) and Hoboken (May 10)