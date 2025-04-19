Bloomfield HS softball team wins two straight games

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team won back-to-back games, defeating Montclair and Belleville, to improve to a 2-3 record on the season.

Sophomore Teagan Weber hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh to lead the Bengals to an 11-8 win at Montclair on Tuesday, April 8. Weber finished 3-for-5 with a single, a double and five RBI; and sophomore Alyssa Haag went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and two RBI; senior Emily Olsen and senior Emma Freid each had two singles and an RBI; and senior Giovia Deputato had a single, a triple, a walk and one RBI. Weber also was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in going the distance.

Senior Madison Simone pitched a five-inning, perfect game with eight strikeouts; and Weber had two singles and two RBI in the 10-0 win at Belleville on Wednesday, April 9. Haag had a double and two RBI, senior Julianna Gonzalez had a single and two RBI, junior Samantha Ramos had a single and an RBI, and Simone had two singles and a triple.

The following are upcoming games: