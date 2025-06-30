Bloomfield HS track and field athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field team, under head coach Terry Iavarone, enjoyed a great season this spring.

The boys team won the Essex County Championships team title for the first time in 2001. Both teams won the titles at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships.

The Bengals boasted several athletes who were selected to the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division teams. The selections were based on the performances at the SEC Championships, while Honorable Mention and all-around selections were picked by the division coaches.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Marcel Rosario, junior, 100-meter dash.

Jeremy Tejada, junior, high hurdles.

Alexander Travers, senior, intermediate hurdles.

Nicholas Obiedzinski, senior, pole vault.

Jo’elle Urdanivia, sophomore, shot put.

Ukoha Kalu, senior, discus.

Maxwell Hatton, junior, javelin.

Jabari Murray, senior, all-around.

4×400-meter relay: senior Bryant Gordon, sophomore Michael Mickens, Tejada, Travers.

SECOND TEAM

Tejada, 200-meter dash.

Gordon, 800-meter run.

Victor Carthell, senior, high hurdles.

Murray, intermediate hurdles.

Lennox McPherson-Abrams, junior, high jump.

Jalen Gray, junior, shot put.

Urdanivia, discus.

Aaron Varner, sophomore, all-around.

HONORABLE MENTION

Shane Fernandez, junior.

Said Diop, sophomore.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Alana Dennis, sophomore, 100-meter dash.

Dennis, 200-meter dash.

Delilah Tapia, sophomore, 400-meter dash.

Dennis, high hurdles.

Emily Brodowski, junior, pole vault.

Thalia Bell, junior, discus and shot put.

Svetlana Delavin, senior, javelin.

Amira Nicholas, sophomore, all-around.

SECOND TEAM

Oona Nance, freshman, 1,600-meter run.

Gauri Desai, senior, discus.

Hailey Pityinger, freshman, javelin.

Julia Garguilo, freshman, all-around.

Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, senior, open.

4×400-meter relay: Tapia, junior Madison Bernhard, sophomore Inez Brewster and freshman Lia Barker.

HONORABLE MENTION

Chloe LaMonica, freshman.

Ella Jimenez, junior.

The BHS boys track and field team is having a championship T-shirt fundraiser. All funds will help offset the cost of championship rings for the team members. To purchase a T-shirt, or make a donation, email BHS head track coach Terry Iavarone at tiavarone@bloomfield.k12.nj.us.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield HS head track and field coach Terry Iavarone