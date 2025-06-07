Bloomfield HS track and field athletes give good efforts at Group 4 state meet

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

The following are the boys’ results:

Senior Nicholas Obiedzinski took eighth place in the pole vault at 12 feet.

Senior Alexander Travers was 11th in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.15 seconds.

In the shot put, sophomore Jo’elle Urdanivia was 13th at 48 feet, 8 inches; and senior Ukoka Kalu was 14th at 47-8. Kalu also was 19th in the discus at 111-9.

In the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles, junior Jeremy Tejada was 17th in 15.52 and senior Jabari Murray was 18th in 15.66.

Junior Marcel Rosario was 23th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 12.95.

The following are the girls’ results:

Junior Emily Brodowski was 16th in the pole vault at 9-6.

Freshman Oona Nance was 21st in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 53.09 seconds.

Junior Thalia Bell was 21st in the discus at 89-6.