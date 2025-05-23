Bloomfield HS track teams boast winners at sectional meet

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field team gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, at Livingston.

The boys team finished in sixth place overall with 47 points. The girls team finished in eighth place overall with 21 points.

The following are their top six finishes:

Boys

Junior Jeremy Tejada won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.69 seconds, while senior Jabari Murray took fourth place in 15.08 in the same event.

Senior Ukoha Kalu won both the discus and shot put events with throws of 151 feet, 5 inches; and 49-2, respectively.

Senior Alexander Travers took third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.88.

Senior Nicholas Obiedzinski took fourth place in the pole vault at 12-0.

Sophomore Joelle Urdanivia took fifth place in the shot put at 46-8.5.

Junior Marcel Rosario took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.41 seconds.

Girls

Sophomore Alana Dennis won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.59, while senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took third place in 14.96 in the same event.

Dennis also took sixth place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.71 and the 200-meter dash in 26.15.

Freshman Oona Nance was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 28.24 seconds.

Junior Emily Brodowski was sixth in the pole vault at 9-0.

Junior Thalia Bell was sixth in the discus at 106-0.

Notes: Ridgewood won the boys team title and West Orange won the girls team title.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield HS Track and Field