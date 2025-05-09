Bloomfield HS track teams sweep Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division titles

BLOOMFIELD/NEWARK, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams again swept the team titles at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 2. The girls won for the fifth year in a row and the boys won for the fourth straight year.

The boys team had 207 points to finish first among the eight teams. The girls team had 187 points to finish first among the eight teams.

The following are their top six finishes:

Boys

In the 100-meter dash, junior Marcel Rosario took first place in 11.60 seconds, junior Jeremy Tejada took third place in 11.69 and sophomore Aaron Varner took fifth place in 12.01.

In the 200-meter dash, Tejada took second place in 22.69 and Varner took fourth place in 23.35.

In the 400-meter dash, senior Alexander Travers took third place in 52.75 and sophomore Michael Mickens took sixth place in 54.08.

In the 800-meter run, senior Bryant Gordon took second place in 2 minutes, 05.54 seconds; senior Miguel Lopez took fourth place in 2:06.46; and junior Russell Forgett took fifth place in 2:08.58.

In the 1,600-meter run, Gordon took third in 4:47.60 and junior Jon Zequa took sixth in 4:53.65.

In the 3,200-meter run, Forgett was fifth in 11:32.60 and sophomore Jake Pekar was sixth in 11:35.66.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Tejada was first in 14.70; senior Victor Carthell was second in 15.36 and senior Jabari Murray was third in 15.48.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Travers was first in 56.39, Murray was second in 59.24 and Carthell was fifth in 1:03.21.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:30.53.

In the high jump, junior Lennox McPherson-Abrams was second at 6 feet and junior Ruben Pierre was sixth at 5 feet, 6 inches.

In the long jump, McPherson-Adams was second at 20-6 and sophomore Said Diop was fourth at 20-1.

In the triple jump, Diop was fifth at 40-3 and Pierre was sixth at 39-5.

In the pole vault, senior Nicholas Obiedzinski was first at 12-0, freshman Blake Harrison was fifth at 9-0 and junior Nicholas Weithers was sixth at 8-0.

In the discus, senior Ukoha Kalu was first at 150-8, sophomore Joelle Urdanivia was second at 143-5 and senior Aidan Arocho was fifth at 106-1.

In the javelin, junior Maxwell Hatton was first at 154-5, senior Cristian Silva was fourth at 129-8 and sophomore Oscar Hernandez was fifth at 118-4.

In the shot put, Urdanivia was first at 46-6, junior Jalen Gray was second at 44-1.5 and junior Shane Fernandez was fourth at 41-10.5.

Girls

In the 100-meter dash, sophomore Alana Dennis took first place in 12.61 and sophomore Amira Nicholas took third place in 13.46.

In the 200-meter dash, Dennis was first in 25.94, Nicholas was third in 27.37 and sophomore Inez Brewster was sixth at 27.83.

In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Delilah Tapia was first in 1:01.41, Brewster was third in 1:02.88 and freshman Lisa Barker was fourth in 1:04.09.

In the 800-meter run, freshman Oona Nance was third in 2:31.28 and junior Madison Bernhard was sixth in 2:33.87.

In the 1,600-meter run, Nance was second in 5:27.84.

In the 3,200-meter run, Nance was third in 12:55.92 and junior Alexandra Klotz was sixth in 14:31.28.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Dennis was first in 15.11 and Nicholas was fourth in 18.27.

The 4×4000-meter relay team took second place in 4:16.43.

Senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher was fourth in the high jump at 4-6.

Freshman Julia Garguilo was fourth in the long jump at 14-10.

In the triple jump, Garguilo was fourth at 31-8 and freshman Janelle Epitime was sixth at 30-9.

In the pole vault, junior Emily Brodowski was first at 9-6 and freshman Chloe LaMonica was third at 7-0.

In the discus, junior Thalia Bell was first at 110-7, senior Gauri Desai was second at 88-4 and junior Ella Jimenez was fourth at 72-2.

In the javelin, senior Svetlana Delavin was first at 94-8, freshman Hailey Pityinger was second at 86-0 and senior Madeline Giguere was fourth at 78-11.

In the shot put, Bell was first at 32-8, Desai was third at 30-8 and junior Saharia Quamina was fifth at 27-4.

Bengals also excel at the Essex County Relays

The BHS boys and girls track and field teams posted stellar showings at the Essex County Relays on Tuesday, April 29, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys team finished third overall among the 22 scoring schools, with four first-place finishes. Seton Hall Prep was first and Livingston was second.

The girls team was fourth overall among the 21 scoring schools. Livingston was first, followed by West Orange and Montclair.

The following are Bloomfield’s top six finishes

Boys

In the 400-meter hurdles, Travers took first place in a meet-best 57.05 seconds; Carthell took third place in 58.53; and Murray took sixth place at 59.59. The trio won the competition.

The 4×110 shuttle hurdle team took first place in 59.99. The runners were Carthell, Murray, Travers and Tejada.

The 4×200 took second place in 1 minute,30.37 seconds. The runners were Travers, juniors Rosario, Tejada and Varner.

The sprint relay team took fifth place in 3:43.45. The runners were Gordon, Travers, Tejada and Varner.

In the pole vault, Obiedzinski took second place at 11 feet, 6 inches; and Harrison took sixth place at 9-0. The duo placed second overall.

In the discus, Kalu took first place 144-8 and Urdanivia took sixth place at 111-0. The duo won the competition.

In the shot put, Kalu took second place at 47-4 and Urdanivia took fifth place at 44-5. The duo won the competition.

In the javelin, Hatton had the seventh-best throw at 137 feet and senior Cristian Silva had the 12th-best at 128 feet.The duo placed second overall.

In the triple jump, Pierre and Said Diop placed fifth.

In the high jump, McPherson-Abrams and Pierre tied for sixth place.

Girls

The 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relays team took second place in 1: 07.60 seconds. The runners were Cruz-Fletcher, junior Cayla Laviola, Dennis and Nicholas.

The 4×100 took third place in 49.54. The runners were Cruz-Fletcher, Dennis, Nicholas and Tapia.

The 4×1,600 took sixth place in 25:32.73. The runners were junior Sasha Klotz, freshman Isabella Aleman, Nance and freshman Emilia Salud

The 4×400 took fourth place in 4:11.62. The runners were Brewster, Dennis, Tapia and Barker.

The sprint medley team took third place in 4:35.8. The runners were Bernhard, Nicholas, Dennis and Barker.

The 4×800 took sixth place in 10:34.15. The runners were Bernhard, Klots, Belmonte and Oona Nance.

In the high jump, Cruz-Fletcher took fourth place at 4-9 and freshman Erin Adonis-Smart cleared 4-0. The duo tied for fifth place.

In the pole vault, Brodowski took third place at 8-6 and LaMonica took sixth place at 7-6. The duo won the competition.

In the discus, Bell had the third-best throw at 105 feet and Desai had the seventh-best. The duo placed second overall.

In the javelin, Delavin took seventh at 89-8 and Giguere took 14th at 77 feet. The duo placed fifth in the event.

Photos Courtesy of Peter Garguilo