This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams hosted a tri-meet against Orange High School and Newark East Side High School at the John A. Gibson Track and Field Complex at Foley Field on Thursday, April 3.

Bloomfield swept the meet. Against East Side, the boys won 128-11 and the girls won 114-11. Against Orange, the boys won 121-18 and the girls won 108-18.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon