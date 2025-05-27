Bloomfield HS Unified flag football team crowned state champions

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Unified flag football team captured the state playoff championship.

BHS entered the state playoffs with an unblemished record. The Bengals faced defending champions Morristown in the semifinals and emerged with a 14-12 victory, courtesy of a two-point conversion by Joel Rivera. Malachi Stevens and Andrew Royster scored

touchdowns.

Voorhees awaited the Bengals in the state final. Touchdowns by Jordan Clark, Stevens and Rivera proved to be enough, as Bloomfield won, 21-18, capturing the state championship.

Coach Meghan Leonard, niece of Hall of Famer “Rip” Collins, of North Arlington renown, has built her own legacy, placing BHS among the best Unified programs in all sports.