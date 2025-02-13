Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins 12th in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 47-25, at Hackettstown on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The fourth-seeded Bengals won their 12th match in a row, defeating fifth-seeded Morristown, 43-36, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state team tournament on Monday, Feb. 10, at top-seeded Passaic County Tech in Wayne.

BHS’ winning streak then ended later that night, as the Bengals lost to PCT, 65-6, in the semifinals to move to a 21-8 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon



