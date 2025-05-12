Bloomfield Jr. Bengals cheerleading teams crowned champions at nationals in Disney

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two Bloomfield Junior Bengals cheerleading teams recently had an unforgettable experience competing in the Rec and Prep Grand Nationals at Universal Disney in Orlando, Florida.

The Level 1 team (12U) faced off against three other teams in their division and emerged victorious as division champions. Their performance didn’t stop there — they went on to outperform eight additional teams to become the overall Level 1 grand champions, earning both jackets and rings for their incredible achievement.

The Level 2 team (14U) also had an outstanding showing, securing the title of division champions and finishing strong as runners-up for the Level 2 grand championship.

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel