Bloomfield resident Yessenia Montalvo (Coach Yess) serves as first NJ female boxing coach for USA team

FRANKFURT, Germany — In a groundbreaking moment for New Jersey boxing, Bloomfield resident Yessenia Montalvo, widely known as Coach Yess, etched her name in the history books as the first female boxing coach from New Jersey selected to USA Boxing’s Youth High Performance Team.

A proud Newark native and the founder of Legacy Boxing Club in Belleville, Coach Yess played an instrumental role in helping guide Team USA to a remarkable 11-medal finish at the 2025 Brandenburg Cup in Germany.

A gold-minded team under strong leadership

The coaching team was led by Edward Fonteneaux, affectionately known as Coach Font, whose leadership style focuses on developing coaches, just as much as developing boxers. His mentorship created an environment where every coach had a voice, every athlete had support, and the mission was clear: bring home gold.

“Coach Font set the tone. He’s a coach who builds other coaches,” said Montalvo. “His leadership created a culture of respect, growth and high performance. There were no egos – just the right energy and the right attitude.”

The High Performance coaching staff — which included Jason Hamilton, Ronald Wright and Coach Yess — worked in complete sync. Each brought their own expertise, but shared one common goal: help the athletes trust themselves, trust their corner, and win.

National champions, unified mission

The 13 athletes who represented Team USA were all reigning national champions — the very best of the best. But even with gold-level talent, success at the international level requires trust, communication and chemistry.

“Trust was everything,” said Coach Yess. “These boxers learned to trust us in their corner, and we trusted them to execute in the ring. It was mutual — and it showed.”

The result? Eleven podium finishes, including multiple gold medals, and one of the most successful Brandenburg Cup showings for Team USA in recent years.

From Belleville to Brandenburg

Back home, Montalvo runs Legacy Boxing Club in Belleville, a gym that’s become a hub for youth development, competitive boxing and female empowerment. Her appointment to the Youth High Performance Team is more than a personal win — it’s a victory for her gym, her hometown and her mission to elevate underrepresented voices in the sport.

“I carry Belleville and Bloomfield with me everywhere I go,” she said. “Being here in Germany wasn’t just about representing the country; it was about representing every kid back home who dreams big.”

She also leads the Pretty Strong Project, an initiative focused on increasing opportunities for girls and women in boxing.

A legacy in motion

Coach Yess is part of a growing wave of women making their mark in boxing — inside the ring and in the corner. Her debut on the international stage, alongside a cohesive, driven coaching staff, is proof that success comes from unity, humility and a shared mission.

From her Newark roots to the world stage in Germany, Coach Yess has proven that greatness isn’t just found in medals — it’s built through mentorship, teamwork and heart.

With gold around their necks and a legacy in motion, Team USA is just getting started and the future is bright for boxing.

Photos Courtesy of Yessania Montalvo