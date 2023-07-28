Bloomfield wrestler Kira Pipkins comes home as an All-American

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In March, Bloomfield High School recent graduate Kira Pipkins became the first girl wrestler in state history to win four New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships in her career.

Each summer, Pipkins has been to Fargo, N.D., to compete in the national championships. This time, she enjoyed her best finish.

For the first time, Pipkins earned All-American honors after she placed sixth in the 122-pound division at the 2023 US Marine Corps National Championships in Fargo, N.D., on Sunday, July 16.

In a text message to the Independent Press on Thursday, July 20, Pipkins wrote, “It felt really good to end my high school career with a strong finish at Nationals, as I had fallen short of placing in years past.”

BHS head coach Ryan Smircich was elated for Pipkins.

“Kira did awesome this weekend,” Smircich said to the Independent Press on Monday, July 17. “She has been going to Fargo since her freshman year. This is her first time becoming an All-American and placing. I think it’s also important to note that Kira was able to score points on all of her opponents, even in the matches that didn’t work out in her favor.”

Pipkins will attend Columbia University, where she will continue her wrestling career. She will also continue to train at New York City Regional Training Center.

“I’m so excited to improve my wrestling even more when I’m at Columbia, where I’ll get to work with some of the best athletes and coaches in the world,” Pipkins wrote in a text message.

“Bloomfield is looking forward to rooting her on as she continues her journey with Columbia and the NYRTC,” Smircich said. “This has been an awesome four years with Kira and her family.”