Bloomfield youth boys and girls flag football tryouts are set

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield spring boys and girls flag football will have tryouts on Wednesday, March 12, at Foley Field at 5:30 p.m..

The boys traveling team tryouts are for grades 6-7. Games are played on Saturdays or Sundays. New players must purchase game jerseys. Tackle players from this past season will use their tackle game jerseys.

The girls traveling team tryouts are for 12U (fifth and sixth grades) and 14U (seventh and eighth grades). Players must purchase a custom game jersey, with their name on it. Games are played on Saturdays or Sundays.

There are no tryouts for co-ed grades 4-6. Games are played on Friday nights.

A fee is charged for the tryouts.

To register, visit www.bloomfieldjrbengals.com.