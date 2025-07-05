Bloomfield youth track athlete Miles Nyenator off to nationals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Junior Bengals running back/safety and multi-sport phenom Miles Nyenator has kicked off summer with an exceptional showing at the AAU Regional Championships in New Haven, Conn.

The soon-to-be-14-year-old posted personal-best marks across three events, paving his way to the National Championships in Houston, Texas.

800 meters: 2 minutes, 17.00 seconds, qualified for nationals.

Long jump: 16 feet, 9 inches, qualified for nationals.

400 meters: 57.44 seconds, missed nationals’ qualifying standard by 0.66.

Competing for Transy East Track Club, of Paterson, Miles demonstrated outstanding versatility – combining the speed and endurance required on the gridiron with elite track and field talent. His qualification in both the 800 meters and long jump marks him as one of the region’s most promising young athletes.

“Miles continues to impress with his work ethic and competitive drive,” said James McDaniel, head coach of the Junior Bengals football program. “He’s putting in the hours on the track and the field, and it’s paying off. We’re all incredibly proud of him.”

The Bloomfield Jr. Bengals, Transy East Track Club members and the Bloomfield community wish Miles safe travels and peak performance as he represents New Jersey this month in Houston.

Photos Courtesy of James McDaniel