Children have fun, hone skills at Bengals soccer camp

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Children in kindergarten through eighth grade enjoyed a fun week at the annual Bengals Soccer Camp that took place at Bloomfield Middle School field during the week of Aug. 4-8. The campers honed their skills through various drills and games.

The director of the camp is Bloomfield High School head coach Mike Aiello.

“We’ve been running our summer camps for eight years now and it’s been a great way to meet some of our future Bengal soccer players,” Aiello said. “Many of our past campers have gone on to enter high school and become great players and leaders for our programs.

“We will run our summer camps for two or three weeks each summer. We also run a spring break soccer camp and a November soccer camp during teachers convention.”

There will be a half-day afternoon session for the next two weeks at Lion Gate Park in Bloomfield.

The first week of half day, the camps will go from Monday, August 18 to Friday, August 22 from 12 to 3 p.m.

The following week, the camp will go from Monday, August 25 to Friday, August 29 also from Lion Gate Park from 12 to 3 p.m.

To sign up for the camp, go to https://forms.gle/vz2zc1ukbXuJybbA7.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino