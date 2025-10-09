October 9, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Newark Central HS football team upends Verona FOOT-CentralvsVerona24

Newark Central HS football team upends Verona

September 30, 2025
Jaguars dominate for their third straight shutout to start the season FOOT-EO8

Jaguars dominate for their third straight shutout to start the season

September 25, 2025
Caldwell HS football team defeats Westwood in overtime LOGO-Caldwell

Caldwell HS football team defeats Westwood in overtime

September 25, 2025
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener

September 9, 2025

Related Stories

G-VOLLEY-BHSvNHS2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 0
LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team ties J.P. Stevens; BHS girls soccer team posts victories

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 56
FOOT-BHSvLincoln5

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Lincoln for third win a row

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 51
FOOT-EOvOHS1

East Orange HS football team downs Orange for fourth straight shutout to begin the season

Joe Ragozzino October 2, 2025 285
FOOT-BHSvBar9410

BHS football team wins second straight game

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 93
B-SOCCER-BHSvMIL7916

BHS boys soccer team downs Pascack Hills

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 83

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0 FOOT-EOvBHS30 1

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

October 7, 2025
Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS1 2

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways

October 3, 2025
Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach G-HOOPS-GR CannonWEB 3

Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

October 7, 2025
Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins

October 1, 2025

You may have missed

David Lewis Robertson

Obituaries Editor October 9, 2025 1
FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 6
BLM-Black Poster1-C

Poster project aims to educate

Daniel Jackovino October 1, 2025 28
OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 33