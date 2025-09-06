Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team seeks another banner year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, has a strong group of returners, looking to repeat as New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament champions.

“The boys and I are excited about this upcoming season and believe we have a strong chance at repeating as sectional champions, as well as compete for a Group 1 state title,” Ianni said.

The Ridgers, who went 15-7-1 a year ago, return nine starting players.

“We have a very talented senior and junior class with a ton of experience,” Ianni said.

The following are the returning starters:

Max Fleischer, junior captain and winger. He scored a team-leading 17 goals last season.

Gabe Hertz, senior leader, who continues to lead by example as a winger, Ianni said.

Chris Cabrera, senior captain, who takes over as a striker.

Dylan Arnett, senior captain, who will move over to play a central defensive midfielder role.

Alex Stolte, senior center Back, who, along with junior Ryan Law will anchor the defense.

Nate Kastenmeier, senior captain, who will move to the wingback position.

Nate Hutton, junior, who will start at the central defensive midfield position.

Liam Silva, junior attacking center midfielder.

Alex Hinkis, senior attacking central midfield. “Alex is our engine and keeps the team organized and composed,” Ianni said.

Nico Frazier, senior winger. “Nico has battled some injuries in his sophomore and junior years, but we expect Nico to have a larger role this season,” Ianni said.

Ianni said the team hopes to receive some contributions from sophomores Rob Runnion, Max Hinkis and Michael Cortese as well.

The team’s depth is a strength. “We have lots of depth at every position,” Ianni said. “We will need that with the difficulty of our schedule. This schedule will certainly prepare us for the state tournament where we face great teams.”

The Ridgers were scheduled to open the season against perennial power Seton Hall Prep on Sept. 2, after press time. “They are always a perennial power, not just in Essex County, but the state. Win or lose, it will be a game we will learn from, as we begin this season’s journey.”

Notes – The key graduated players are Cole Moshos and starting winback Lucas Rao.

Moshos, who scored 15 goals last season, proved to be a solid offensive player. “We need to make up for the scoring production he produced last year,” Ianni said.

In his first year at the helm in the 2020 COVID-19-affected season, Ianni guided the Ridgers to the NJSIAA’s North East A Group 1-A championship to cap the campaign.

In addition to winning last year’s sectional title, the Ridgers advanced to two straight North 2, Group 1 state sectional tournament finals in 2021 and 2022. They were runner-up in 2021 and won it in 2022.

The Ridgers won the North 2, Group 1 state sectional and Group 1 state championships in 2019.

Glen Ridge was the top seed in last year’s North 2, Group 1 state sectional tournament, beating No. 11 seed Verona, 2-0, in the final, before losing to Waldwick, 2-1, in the Group 1 state semifinal to end the season.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Glen Ridge (white uniforms) vs. Bloomfield, preseason scrimmage on Aug. 30 at Foley Field in Bloomfield.