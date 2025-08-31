Here are the 2025 Bloomfield HS fall team schedules

Bloomfield sophomore Isabella Bernard battles for possession during a game against Belleville last season. (Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon)

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School fall teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The following are the schedules for football, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls volleyball and girls tennis:

Football

  • Aug. 28: vs. Central, 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 5: at Nutley, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 13: at Montclair, 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: vs. Barringer, 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 4: at East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 16: vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: vs. West Orange, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

  • Sept. 2: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 4: Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 8: at Livingston, 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: at Belleville, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 15: Millburn, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 20: Pascack Hills, noon.
  • Sept. 24: Verona, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: at J.P. Stevens, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 29: West Orange, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: at Science Park, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: Ferris, 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 22: Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

  • Sept. 3: Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 5: Science Park, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 6: at Kearny, 11 a.m.
  • Sept. 9: at Verona, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 11: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 16: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 18: at Columbia, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 20: Hoboken, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 22: at Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 25: Belleville, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: at Caldwell, 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 2: East Side, 4:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: Beloved Charter, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 9: Montclair Kimberley, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 13: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 25: West Essex, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball

  • Sept. 4: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 6: Bengal Invitational, 9 a.m.
  • Sept. 8: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: at Science Park, 4 p.m
  • Sept. 15: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: at Belleville, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 22: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 24: Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: at Livingston tournament, 9 a.m.
  • Sept. 29: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 3: Watchung Hills, 5:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 8: Belleville, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 9: at Nutley, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 14: Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 16: at Edison, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: at Bridgewater-Raritan, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

  • Sept. 3: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 4: at West Orange, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 5: Central, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 8: Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: at Bard, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 12: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 15: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: Belleville, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: University, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 24: East Side, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 25: at Golda Och, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: at Orange, 4 p.m.

 

