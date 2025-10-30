BLOOMFIELD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — After completing nearly three decades as Montclair Kimberley Academy’s highly successful girls tennis coach, Bill Wing (434-124 in 29 seasons) has certainly seen some of the best players in state history, including two from his own high school program, since he has mentored two New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association singles state champions, beginning in 2003 with then future University of Michigan standout Chisako Sugiyama.

His latest Cougar netter with a state title pedigree is now a record-tying three-time state champion, after senior Nina Abalos won her third consecutive title when she defeated Pingry’s precocious sophomore Fiona Hu, 6-4, 6-3, in the 2025 state singles final on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

The veteran MKA standout, a Bloomfield resident, now joins Danielle Klurman of J.P. Stevens (1983-84 and 1986) and Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee (2019, 2021 and 2022) as earning three singles state titles.

Clifton’s Kieko Tokudo (1994-97), who was a perfect 86-0 during her scholastic net career, is the only four-time NJSIAA state singles champion. She was also coached by Wing on the competitive tennis scene outside of high school.

“They’ve all been magnificent players, and a joy to watch through the years,” said Wing, a 1985 Seton Hall Prep graduate, who has been coaching tennis in some capacity over the past four decades, including a stint at Seton Hall University early in his career. “This year’s state singles final was no different in that both Nina and Fiona are terrific athletes and fine tennis players and – most of all – they are really nice kids who are also great teammates!”

Members of the Cougars tennis team, along with MKA Athletic Director Todd Smith, were all on hand to share in the championship experience of their senior leader.

Abalos was certainly tested at times by Hu, who trailed just 4-3, at one point in the first set. The MKA senior, who was terrific on first serves, also came up with key forehand winners as she eventually took command and won the set, 6-4.

Abalos built a 5-1 lead in the second set, and even after Hu regained her footing to pull somewhat closer, it was the MKA veteran senior who broke serve more often than not and closed out the state championship match with her straight set victory.

“Nina, like Chisako back in the day, can hit winners anywhere on the court,” said Wing. “She has big ground strokes and is just a natural player with great confidence.

“Nina also is such an experienced player who has learned through the years to be more patient in how she deals with any situation that might develop in the course of a match.

“She can simply do it all out there and has a bright future in the sport, as she will prepare to move on to the next level.”

Abalos is still narrowing down her college possibilities, with Columbia University, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame among those in the mix, as far as showing strong interest in New Jersey’s No. 1 high school netter.

Winning three straight state singles titles is no small feat for the Bloomfield resident who has not lost a match since the state singles semifinals her freshman season.

Capping the incredible three-year run with her most recent state championship triumph vs. Pingry’s Hu is a feat she fully appreciates.

“I feel very accomplished and relieved that I pulled through,” she said after the state singles final. “I know that it was expected of me to make it this far, but I felt a little less nervous.

“I did get nervous during the match, and whenever I let up a little bit, she took advantage and I have to respect that.

“When I walked onto the court, I was confident in myself, win or lose.”

Abalos is also a four-time Essex County Tournament singles champion and leaves an indelible mark at the Montclair-based private school.

“We’ve been blessed with some really fine tennis players through the years at MKA and Nina is right up there with the very best,” said Wing. “We’re going to have to try and reload next year and it will definitely be very difficult to lose such an accomplished player who led the way for our tennis program and has been such a fine representative of our school these past four years.”

MKA finished 11-5 this fall (2-3 in the rigorous Super Essex Conference—American Division) and reached the ECT semifinals. The Cougars saw their state tournament hopes end with a 4-1 loss to Holy Angels in the NJSIAA Non-Public, North quarterfinals.

Also, during the four-year scholastic career for Abalos MKA finished 17-2 in 2022, 19-1 with an ECT title in 2023 and 10-7 last fall.

Pingry’s Hu helped led her team to a perfect 16-0 record this fall, capped by Big Blue defeating Rutgers Prep 5-0 in the Oct. 16 Non-Public state final.

Photos Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics

