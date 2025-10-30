October 30, 2025

Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team 2025 Girls varsity soccer vs Livingston HS at Van Brunt Field

Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team

October 3, 2025
Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season B-SOCCER-MKA RosenWEB

Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season

September 26, 2025
Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey FIELD-MKA SingerWEB

Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey

September 26, 2025
MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’ FOOT-MKA Chou

MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’

September 26, 2025

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs FOOT-NHS13 1

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season FOOT-GR peewee 2

Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

October 30, 2025
Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season FOOT-BEL-Nov19 3

Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

October 29, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals

October 29, 2025

