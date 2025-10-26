Montclair Kimberley Academy tennis star Nina Abalos wins third straight state championship

BLOOMFIELD/MONTCLAIR/WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy senior Nina Abalos, a Bloomfield resident, captured her third consecutive New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state singles tournament championship. She defeated Pingry sophomore Fiona Hu 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Abalos became the third player in state history to win three state titles. The others were Danielle Klurman, of J.P. Stevens, and Stephanie Yakoff, of Fort Lee. The lone player to win four state titles was Clifton’s Kieko Tokuda.

Abalos, who captured her fourth Essex County Tournament singles title earlier this season, defeated Pingry’s Anika Paul to win last season’s state singles championship.

Photo Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Athletics

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry