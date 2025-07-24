Photos: Bloomfield Bengals Baseball Camp

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As shown in the photo gallery: The 19th annual Bengals Baseball Camp once again is taking place at Bloomfield Middle School’s baseball field. The camp, for boys in grades 2-8, had its first week from July 14-18 and continues until Aug. 1. The camp is directed by founder Mike Policastro, the Bloomfield High School head baseball coach who just completed his 19th year at the helm. Policastro, a 1989 BHS graduate, is helped by a camp staff that includes former BHS players. The camp is accepting registration for the final week.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino