Reina Casas accepts soccer scholarship to Arizona State University

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Reina Casas, who played in the Bloomfield Soccer Club for a few years, has accepted a full athletic scholarship to continue her soccer career at Arizona State University.

Casas, a rising junior midfielder/forward at Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell, recently attended the Girls Academy Summer Showcase at Silverlake’s Soccer Complex in Norco, Calif.

The showcase brought together hundreds of colleges, all there to watch players compete across three games throughout the weekend.

At this tournament, June 19-24, Arizona State scouted her and offered a scholarship, which she accepted.

As a sophomore last year, Casas made the second team on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, voted by the divisional coaches, leading Mount St. Dominic to a 15-5 campaign, including reaching the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament and the semifinals of both the Prep A tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public A state tournament.

She scored eight goals, which ranked third on the team, and added five assists for the season.

Casas is excited to attend and play for Arizona State.

“I chose Arizona State University because of its beautiful campus and surrounding area, as well as their great business program,” said Casas in an email to The Independent Press.