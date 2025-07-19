Reina Casas accepts soccer scholarship to Arizona State University

By on Comments Off on Reina Casas accepts soccer scholarship to Arizona State University

Reina Casas, a rising junior at Mount St. Dominic Academy, earned All–Super Essex Conference honors last fall. (Photo Courtesy of Rubi Casas)
Reina Casas, wearing the green uniform, chases the ball against a defender while playing for her club team, Cedar Stars Academy. Casas, who will be a junior at Mount Saint Dominic Academy in Caldwell, recently accepted a full athletic scholarship to play soccer at Arizona State University. (Photo Courtesy of Rubi Casas)

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Reina Casas, who played in the Bloomfield Soccer Club for a few years, has accepted a full athletic scholarship to continue her soccer career at Arizona State University.

Casas, a rising junior midfielder/forward at Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell, recently attended the Girls Academy Summer Showcase at Silverlake’s Soccer Complex in Norco, Calif. 

The showcase brought together hundreds of colleges, all there to watch players compete across three games throughout the weekend.

At this tournament, June 19-24, Arizona State scouted her and offered a scholarship, which she accepted.

As a sophomore last year, Casas made the second team on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, voted by the divisional coaches, leading Mount St. Dominic to a 15-5 campaign, including reaching the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament and the semifinals of both the Prep A tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public A state tournament. 

She scored eight goals, which ranked third on the team, and added five assists for the season.

Casas is excited to attend and play for Arizona State.

“I chose Arizona State University because of its beautiful campus and surrounding area, as well as their great business program,” said Casas in an email to The Independent Press. 

Reina Casas looks to kick the ball while she was a youngster playing for the Bloomfield Soccer Club. (Photo Courtesy of Barry Weiner)

  

Reina Casas accepts soccer scholarship to Arizona State University added by on
View all posts by Editor →