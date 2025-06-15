Tom Fleming Sunset Classic set for June 26

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 2025 Tom Fleming Sunset Classic, a US Track and Field NJ championship race, will take place on Thursday, June 26.

There will be fun for the whole family. Youngsters, ages 2-12, can enjoy a Kids Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at Foley Field.

The event is open to all ages, The Rick Petersen Mile, a timed-event on a USATF-certified course, starts at 7 p.m.

The ever-popular 5 Mile Road begins at 7:30 p.m. and will take runners through the streets of Bloomfield and Glen Ridge. Fun Run and Rick Petersen Mile runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a commemorative runners’ tech shirt.

Food, drinks and ice cream will be offered. This event has traditionally been a great way to kick off the 4th of July holiday.

The event proceeds benefit the Vocational Educational Special Training program at Bloomfield High School, and all special needs programs throughout the district.

The V.E.S.T program services developmentally-delayed adolescents and young adults from ages 15 to 21, with the goal of providing the means to make the students independent and employable.

This falls under the umbrella of the Bloomfield Educational Foundation, a registered 501-C-3 charity, founded in 1999, to enhance the educational opportunities for all students of the Bloomfield school district. To date, the BEF has given more than $2.4 million to the district to support innovative teaching programs, district-wide initiatives and scholarships.

To sign up for the Tom Fleming Sunset Classic or to make a donation, go to www.runsignup.com/Race/NJ/ Bloomfield/TheVirtualTomFlemingSunsetClassic.