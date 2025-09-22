Yogi Berra fans smash record for largest ‘Game of Catch’ ever

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is thrilled to announce that 2,358 fans came together for “Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge,” setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS standard for the Largest Game of Catch Ever.

As part of a day-long celebration of Berra’s centennial year, the sold-out total of 1,179 pairs of players took the field at Yogi Berra Stadium, on the campus of Montclair State University, to participate in the record-breaking effort. Overseen by Michael Empric, an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, and 37 stewards monitoring across the field, participants used either their own mitts or mitts loaned out for the day by the Museum to top the former mark of 972 pairs, set in 2017.

Several sports notables joined in the effort, including event emcee Bob Costas; past Yankee greats Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph, and National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President Josh Rawitch. Yankee organist Ed Alstrom provided classic stadium accompaniment, along with a DJ spinning fan-favorite tunes.

Eve Schaenen, Executive Director of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, welcomed the crowd by quoting Berra’s 1972 Hall of Fame induction speech: “Thank you for making this day necessary,” before thanking sponsors, volunteers and fans for turning out to be counted. “We’re of course thrilled to have broken the record,” she said after the results were announced. “But the real joy is in seeing so many families, friends and community members come together around Yogi’s legacy, playing the game that he loved best. It feels like the perfect tribute to his 100th year.”

“Montclair State University is proud to be the home of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, and to support their work sustaining Yogi’s values for a new generation,” said Keith Barrack, Chief of Staff to the President of Montclair State University. “Yogi’s legacy serves as a valuable lesson to our students about civic engagement and civility.”

“Yogi’s Big Catch” highlighted a full day of family-friendly activities hosted by the Museum in celebration of Berra’s centennial year.

Participants received Yogi Big Catch T-shirts — which they wore during the attempt before taking home — a special commemorative baseball for each pair provided by Rawlings, and packs of commemorative baseball cards donated by Topps. The first 500 fans to register also won commemorative #8 Championship Rings.

After the record, hundreds lined up to visit the Museum free of charge and be photographed alongside Berra’s Hall of Fame plaque, which was on loan for one day only from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum — possibly the first time the plaque had left its home in Cooperstown since Berra was elected in 1972.

Other popular activities included the chance to hit in a batting cage, run the bases and clock your personal throwing speed, visit a baseball card trading table and autograph a vinyl wall that will be displayed in the Museum’s gallery along with photos of the day’s festivities. Free drinks were provided by Keurig Dr Pepper, and free snacks from Frito-Lay, while several food trucks served everything from Asian fare to pizza, burgers, and Sicilian rice balls.

All proceeds from the event went to benefit the Museum’s education programs, which serve nearly 10,000 middle and high school students annually.

