Inaugural East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in December

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The following are nominees for the inaugural East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame:

• 1960s: Lenny Williams, Ken Macklin, Hassan Greg Ali James, Billy Raye, Bobby Sheffield, *Briscoe Belcher, Bob Pierce, Luther Bowen, *Harry James, *Billy Lovett, *Gary Turner, Myron Turner, Morris Turner, *Ken Moss and Roger Marshall.

• 1970s: Warren Melvin III, Dennis Motley, Mike Dabney, Mike Booker, *Ken Young, Dennis Ross, James Pitchford, Daryl “Juice” Gregory, Daryl Roberts, Floyd Jefferson, Reggie Baker, Rodney “Hot Rod” Williams, Kim Fisher, George Ramsey, Ken Daniels, Ron Harris, Jimmy “Mack” Saunders, James Gist, “Leapin” Ray Smith, Tyrone Miles, Clyde Bradshaw, Cleveland Eugene, Cathy Baker, *Towan Butler, Wayne Groves and Dave Roberts.

• 1980s: Russell Scott, Greg McLaughlin, Tony George, Wallace Williams, Brooklyn Smith, Erroll “Pearl” Flannigan, EOHS all-time leading scorer Mark Gray, Troy Glover, Billy White, Paulette Bigelow, Janice Walker, Jamal “Peanut” Williamson and Joe Parham.

• 1990s: Rodney Brutton, TJ Frazier, Eric Watkins and Shawn Jackson.

• 2000s: One-thousand-point scorer Aaron Nelums.

*deceased.

These nominations are based solely on players’ careers at EOHS. It considers a player’s overall contribution to his team’s success; individual awards such as all Oranges, all county, all state and all conference; and a player’s character on and off the court.

The seven inductees from each era will be announced on Dec. 20. The induction ceremony location also will be announced that day. The induction ceremony is being planned for the first quarter of 2022.

